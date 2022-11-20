Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $108.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.50.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

