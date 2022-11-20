Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,310 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $26,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,673 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $104.21 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,977 shares of company stock worth $8,998,814 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

