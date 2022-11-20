International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. 19,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 52,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

International Land Alliance Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Land Alliance, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Land Alliance Company Profile

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

