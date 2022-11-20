Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $490.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $502.00 to $490.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.16.
Intuit Stock Performance
INTU opened at $380.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Intuit by 20.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.2% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 4.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
