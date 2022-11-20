Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $490.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $502.00 to $490.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.16.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $380.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Intuit by 20.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.2% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 4.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

