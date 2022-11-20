Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $262.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.71. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

