Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Invacare to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare Trading Down 18.6 %

IVC stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Invacare has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invacare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invacare

In other Invacare news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,886,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invacare by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 158,740 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invacare by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 33,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Invacare by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.