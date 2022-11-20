Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Sonya Huen Rogerson Acquires 2,600 Shares

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) insider Sonya Huen Rogerson bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 310 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £8,060 ($9,471.21).

Sonya Huen Rogerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Sonya Huen Rogerson bought 1,600 shares of Invesco Asia Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £4,592 ($5,396.00).

Invesco Asia Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Asia Trust stock opened at GBX 311 ($3.65) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £207.91 million and a P/E ratio of 471.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 312.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 324.37. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 279.06 ($3.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 371 ($4.36).

Invesco Asia Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Asia Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Invesco Asia Trust’s payout ratio is currently 23.18%.

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

