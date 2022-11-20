Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.90% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXY opened at $66.50 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $83.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.85.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

