Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 59 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.07.
Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.
