Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.69 and last traded at $32.61. 8,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 17,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.