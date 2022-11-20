Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) Trading 1.3% Higher

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.13 and last traded at $61.13. 14,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 8,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.33.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73.
