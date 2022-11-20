Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.23 and last traded at $21.35. 1,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.