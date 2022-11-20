Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.64. Approximately 22,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 55,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.