IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $245.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $275.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.57.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $213.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.96 and its 200 day moving average is $210.57.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.