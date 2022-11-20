IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $245.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $275.00.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.57.
IQVIA Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of IQV stock opened at $213.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.96 and its 200 day moving average is $210.57.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
