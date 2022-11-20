Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,465 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Iridium Communications worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 248.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 18,028 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 47,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 55,251 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $328,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $328,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,224. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,306.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

