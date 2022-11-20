iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.64 and last traded at $49.67. Approximately 2,920,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,090,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.68.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24.
