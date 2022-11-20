iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.32 and last traded at $49.37. Approximately 1,881,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,780,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

