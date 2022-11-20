iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.31 and last traded at $46.33. Approximately 983,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,100,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.36.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02.

