iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.60 and last traded at $57.80. Approximately 1,978,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,416,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.