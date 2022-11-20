iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.08 and last traded at $71.95. Approximately 486,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 727,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.36.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04.

