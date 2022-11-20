iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.16 and last traded at $44.16. Approximately 1,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 18,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48.
