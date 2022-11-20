iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 135.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 37.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $33.19 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

