iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 233,382 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 47,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.

