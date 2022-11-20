iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $92.57 and last traded at $92.75. Approximately 2,838,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,278,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.82.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.64.

