iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI) Shares Down 2.8%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.90 and last traded at $44.06. 3,947,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 6,381,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.
iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.