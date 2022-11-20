iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,663 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.71% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $72,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,416,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,664,000 after buying an additional 233,331 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $268,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

