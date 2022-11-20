iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,618,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,909,000 after purchasing an additional 129,437 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,266 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OEF opened at $177.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.20. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.