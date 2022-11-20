iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $250.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $289.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

