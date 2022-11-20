J. M. Smucker (SJM) to Release Earnings on Monday

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. J. M. Smucker has set its FY23 guidance at $8.20-8.60 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.35. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 149.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92,305 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.