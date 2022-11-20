Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

JXN opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.