James R. Abbott Buys 2,000 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) SVP James R. Abbott bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.45 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,863.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

