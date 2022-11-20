Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on First National (NASDAQ:FXNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock.

First National Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. First National has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $115.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First National by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of First National during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of First National during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of First National during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

