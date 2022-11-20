Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $53.97. 12,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 21,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.93.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.