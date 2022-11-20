Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JSPR. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
JSPR stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.
