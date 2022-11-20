Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JSPR. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

JSPR stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

About Jasper Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 182,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

