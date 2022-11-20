Jefferies Financial Group Raises Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $500.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $476.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $437.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $328.20 and a 12 month high of $494.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

