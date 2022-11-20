Jefferies Financial Group Raises Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $500.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $464.83.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $476.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $437.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $328.20 and a 12 month high of $494.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.