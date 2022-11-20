Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Affimed’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Affimed in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Affimed’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Affimed Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

Affimed stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.65. Affimed has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 94.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 61,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Affimed by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,355,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 112,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,398,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Affimed by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Affimed by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 34,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

