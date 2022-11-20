Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 872.80 ($10.26) and last traded at GBX 900.20 ($10.58). 1,280,516 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 609,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 912 ($10.72).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($18.80) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 810.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 917.28. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -4.95.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

