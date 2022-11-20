Jonathan Howell Sells 22,260 Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Stock

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Howell sold 22,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.21), for a total transaction of £174,518.40 ($205,074.50).
LON SGE opened at GBX 800.20 ($9.40) on Friday. The Sage Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 587.20 ($6.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 862.20 ($10.13). The stock has a market cap of £8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,857.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 721.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 695.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.14%.
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.
