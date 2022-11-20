Jonathan Howell Sells 22,260 Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Stock

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Howell sold 22,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.21), for a total transaction of £174,518.40 ($205,074.50).

The Sage Group Price Performance

LON SGE opened at GBX 800.20 ($9.40) on Friday. The Sage Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 587.20 ($6.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 862.20 ($10.13). The stock has a market cap of £8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,857.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 721.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 695.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About The Sage Group

SGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.40) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.46) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($6.93) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 711 ($8.35).

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.