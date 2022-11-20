JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €4.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.80 ($4.95) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($20.00) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.98) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.26) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($11.86) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.40) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TKA stock opened at €5.46 ($5.63) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($21.34) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($27.85). The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.09.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.