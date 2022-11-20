JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target to £148

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £136 ($159.81) to £148 ($173.91) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($162.40) to £135 ($158.64) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($185.66) to £166 ($195.06) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14,740.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $43.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.