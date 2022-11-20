JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,043 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.06% of CDW worth $224,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 11.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 48.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 9.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CDW by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW Stock Up 1.3 %

CDW Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $185.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.