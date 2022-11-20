JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,210,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,169 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $207,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

