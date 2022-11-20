JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,801,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,488 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.14% of CubeSmart worth $205,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $40.54 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

