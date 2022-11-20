JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 890,654 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.57% of Textron worth $202,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.89.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.07%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lifted their target price on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

