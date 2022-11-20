JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $193.96 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Natera worth $193,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natera by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Natera by 41.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,050,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,679,000 after purchasing an additional 605,768 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,917,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,610,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 329,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,303,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

NTRA opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $107.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $132,955.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $132,955.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

