JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $209.23 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.48% of Nutrien worth $209,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Nutrien by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,649,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,107,000 after purchasing an additional 85,067 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Nutrien by 31.9% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,027 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Nutrien by 4.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,525,000 after purchasing an additional 229,539 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $418,452,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

