JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $211.24 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in WEX were worth $211,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 5.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.42.

Insider Activity

WEX Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,400 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,331.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $157.14 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

