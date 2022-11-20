JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $237.55 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 628,188 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.41% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $237,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

