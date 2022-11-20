JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.85% of Morningstar worth $190,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $239.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $350.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

A number of analysts recently commented on MORN shares. TheStreet lowered Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.84, for a total value of $118,124.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,500,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,713,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $43,027.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,359,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,386,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.84, for a total value of $118,124.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,500,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,713,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,285 shares of company stock worth $16,695,106. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

