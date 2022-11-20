JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

JPM stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.